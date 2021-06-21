



Over $400 billion made from Nigeria’s petroleum sector in 10 years ― NEITI

Nigeria, between the years 2010-2019, made a total of $418 billion from the oil and gas sector, the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in a report, revealed. A review of the 10 years aggregated financial flow of the sector showed that the accrued sum was collected by the government within the period. The 2019 […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune