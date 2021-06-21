



Police Inspector goes berserk, kills 5 persons, injures four others in Enugu

There was confusion in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, on Sunday when a police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, started shooting sporadically, leaving five people dead and four others with gunshot injuries. Tribune Online gathered that the police officer took his loaded gun and started to shoot people at at Golf […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune