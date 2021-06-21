Tribune Online
Taraba community lauds NYSC over free health intervention
The beneficiaries of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2021 free health intervention for rural dwellers in the Wuro-Sembe community of Jalingo Local Government Area in Taraba, on Monday, commended the scheme for the initiative. The beneficiaries, mostly women told our correspondent at the flag-off of the free health initiative that the programme would help […]
Taraba community lauds NYSC over free health intervention
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune