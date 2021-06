Tribune Online

The Voice: Teams Darey, Yemi Alade square up

Talents under the celebrity coaches Yemi Alade and Darey’s talents have displayed a mix of musical performances and glamorous fashion at the second round of the battles. Four talents from each of the teams took turns to battle hard on stage in pairs with various soul-moving performances during Episode 12, for the four slots at […]

The Voice: Teams Darey, Yemi Alade square up

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune