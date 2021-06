Tribune Online

7 Games Nigerians Love To Play

Nigeria is a very diverse country with a rich and immersive culture. So it is no wonder that they are passionate about games that range from traditional to competitive to digital. 1. Football Football was brought by the British to Nigeria in the 1920s and exploded in popularity. In 1949, the national team (UK Tourist) […]

7 Games Nigerians Love To Play

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune