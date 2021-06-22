



Tribune Online

Anambra guber nomination forms not for sale yet, Labour Party warns aspirants

The leadership of the Labour Party on Monday declared that the party nomination forms for the coming Anambra State governorship election are not for sale. Led by its acting National Chairman, Comrade Maria Lebeke, the Labour Party leadership, who met at the Labour House, Abuja on Monday, said the party would not put the nomination […]

Anambra guber nomination forms not for sale yet, Labour Party warns aspirants

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune