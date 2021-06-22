Equities investors lose N363bn as bears persists at NGX

Negative sentiments persist at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) leaving the All Share Index (ASI) depreciating by 1.81 per cent on Tuesday. Basically, losses in large-cap stocks like Airtel Africa, Presco, BUA Cement pushed the local stock market to a new year-low as the ASI stood at 37,847.07 basis points, bringing its Year-to-Date performance to […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

