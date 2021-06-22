Local stock market begins weak weaker by 0.3 per cent

The Nigerian equities market started the week’s trading negatively, sell pressure on small and medium capitalised stocks weighed the overall performance. The All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) settled at 38,545.30 basis points having declined by 0.27 per cent on Monday. Equities investment reduced by N54 billion as the market capitalisation […]

