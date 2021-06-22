



Tribune Online

Media not political enemy of FG ― Nigerian Guild of Editors

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has said that the media industry is not a political opponent or enemy of the Federal Government, saying many of the political elite’s attacks on the media are habitually not envisioned to win an argument on the values, journalistic or legal; but designed to bully media organizations. Reacting to […]

Media not political enemy of FG ― Nigerian Guild of Editors

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune