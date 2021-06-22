



Over 200 people benefit from NYSC health scheme in Benue

Over 200 people in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State were on Tuesday benefited from the ongoing 2021 NYSC nationwide Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers The program which held at Obo-Otukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area witnessed residents from various communities in local government who were attended to by the corps members. Benue State […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune