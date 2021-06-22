



Tribune Online

Poverty reduction: Kano govt approves social protection policy

Kano State Government has vowed to reduce the level of poverty to the minimum level through the executive approval of the social protection policy. This was just as a lawmaker representing Jere Local government area in Maiduguri, Borno State, Alhaji Ajikolo Hadi said that the policy, if implemented in the state, will change the narratives […]

Poverty reduction: Kano govt approves social protection policy

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune