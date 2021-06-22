Poverty reduction: Kano govt approves social protection policy

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Poverty reduction: Kano govt approves social protection policy

Kano govt approves social protection policy, RUGA kano schools, kano ministry, Kano elders, loan, China, rail, NECO, NEC, SSCE, Kano, Kano, Eid-Kabir, COVID-19, Ganduje, missing children, Kano, committee, inland dry port projects, Kano State, Kano High Court judges, Ganduje, schools’ rehabilitation, Kano mass transit service, collect Zakat from wealthy individuals in Kano,Muhammadu Buhari Interchange in Kano 

Kano State Government has vowed to reduce the level of poverty to the minimum level through the executive approval of the social protection policy. This was just as a lawmaker representing Jere Local government area in Maiduguri, Borno State, Alhaji Ajikolo Hadi said that the policy, if implemented in the state, will change the narratives […]

Poverty reduction: Kano govt approves social protection policy
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR