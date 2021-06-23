



10 Family members die after drinking local herbal mixture in Kwara

Two persons have been arrested over the death of Ten members of the same family who were reported dead after consuming local herb in the Biogberu community via Gwanara located in the Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara State. The Tribune Online gathered that the local herb taken by the deceaseds was allegedly supplied to […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune