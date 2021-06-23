



Tribune Online

Army seeks sustained media cooperation to end insecurity

The Garrison Commander of 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Ralph Nnebeife, has solicited sustained media partnership in the renewed efforts against security challenges in the country. Nnebeife made the appeal during a familiarisation visit to him by the executive members of Sokoto State Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Tuesday […]

Army seeks sustained media cooperation to end insecurity

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune