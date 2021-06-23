Don’t reintroduce draconian Decree 4, activist warns APC led FG

Onitiri

The Federal Government has been cautioned not to make any attempt to resuscitate the dreaded, draconian Decree 4 Press Law through the amendments of the Nigerian  Press Council Act and the National Broadcasting Commission Act currently before the National Assembly.  A socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, gave the warning in Lagos on Wednesday, […]

