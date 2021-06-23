



FG urges schools to embrace artificial intelligence, robotics

The Federal Government has urged schools in Nigeria to embrace the growth and development of artificial intelligence and robotics as this will strengthen critical and computational thinking among students. Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, gave the charge in Abuja, during the award ceremony for the winners of the CODERINA National first Lego […]

