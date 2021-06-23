Leaking roof: We aren’t responsible for maintenance of NASS ― Senate

The Senate on Wednesday officially reacted to the leakages from the roof of the National Assembly complex as a result of heavy downpour which almost disrupted its sittings on Tuesday. Cleaners were sighted scooping water from the floor of the lobby of the National Assembly. The Senate at the commencement of plenary said there was […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

