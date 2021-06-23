



“My Mirror” Movie focuses on abuse by men ― Jumoke Odetola

A Popular Actress and Movie Producer, Jumoke Odetola has said that her new movie “My Mirror” is focused on societal abuse. Odetola gave this explanation at the movie premiere held on Sunday in Lagos. She explained that the society makes men believe that they cannot express their feelings and pains. The Movie Producer further explained […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune