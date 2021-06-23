



National Assembly roof leaks during rainfall, lobby flooded

The heavy rainfall that fell of Tuesday morning in Abuja affected the National Assembly complex. Checks revealed that the downpour caused the entrance of Senate’s wing of the National Assembly to be flooded as a result of leaking roof. Cleaners were subsequently directed to mop the water from the entrance of Senate wing of National […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune