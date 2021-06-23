Senate may pass supplementary budget next week

Senate may pass supplementary budget next week

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has said the upper chamber might pass the 2021 Appropriation Bill next Tuesday. He dropped the hint on Wednesday in his closing remarks after the N895.84 billion supplementary budget for the 2021 fiscal year passed the second reading. Senator Lawan subsequently mandated the Senate Committee on Appropriation led […]

