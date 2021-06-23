



Tribune Online

The wider security implications of Shekau’s death

UNSURPRISINGLY, the news of the purported death of fiery arrowhead of dreaded Islamist Insurgent group, Boko Haram, AbubakarShekau, exploded on the internet and traditional information channels some weeks ago with a reverberating crescendo, eliciting mixed reactions from the civil populace and military establishment. Most accounts of Shekau’s demise concur with the notion that he died […]

The wider security implications of Shekau’s death

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune