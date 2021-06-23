



Tribune Online

Women charged to participate more in political process

Women have been charged to participate more in political activities and governance in order to draw attention to issues affecting them and put in place policies that will favour womenfolks. Speaking at a sensitisation programme on Inclusive Politics and Participation of Women in Politics for Elective Office in Ilorin on Tuesday, Coordinator, Media Advocacy and […]

Women charged to participate more in political process

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune