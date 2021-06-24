



Tribune Online

Bode George writes Buhari, says restructuring only way to save Nigeria

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said that restructuring is the only way to save Nigeria, positing that a progressive and graduated restructuring of the union, mandated at the peace table, would strengthen the bonds of the union, rouse individual competitiveness, encourage the stirring of merit, widen the […]

Bode George writes Buhari, says restructuring only way to save Nigeria

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune