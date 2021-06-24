



Constitution Review: Senate will continue to engage Gulak’s Chambers ―Senator Omo Agege

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has explained that a successful outcome of the ongoing constitution review by the 9th Assembly would be an unforgettable tribute to the memory of the late Alhaji Ahmed Gulak who was killed in Owerri, Imo State while on national assignment. Omo-Agege who made this disclosure when he […]

