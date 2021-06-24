Court remands two for collecting N500,000 to influence judgement in Ekiti

Two persons have been remanded in prison custody by an Ekiti State Magistrate Court for allegedly impersonating a judge and collecting money to influence the judgement in the state. The suspects, Idowu Rotimi (59) and Suleiman Ogunjobi(63) were charged to court on a three-count charge for the offence committed in February this year. The police […]

