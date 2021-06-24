Gov Bello moves to stop grants to former governor Ibrahim Idris, others

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has written an Executive Bill to the State House of Assembly to stop grants for the former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and others.

Bello said the state can no longer pay grants and other privileges to former governors, hence, it has to stop particularly that Kogi is not financially viable.

The move would also affect former deputy governors that such grants and privileges wouldn’t be available after leaving office.

In the executive communication to Kogi State House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House, Rt.Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole, read the Executive bill forwarded to the Assembly by the governor seeking to stop special grants…