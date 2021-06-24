Heart of Widows International put smiles on the faces of Widows in Akure

The 2021 International Day of the Widow was celebrated in Akure by a charity organisation called Heart for widows International that held a special programme aimed at alleviating the plight of widows by putting a smile on their faces.

Speaking at the event, the founders, Prince Adetayo Adesida and Mrs Britt Schulze Adesida, in their opening and welcome addresses took time to enumerate the various achievement of the foundation since its inception in 2014 when the project started in far-away India, and in 2017 in Nigeria.

“I was taking a walk in a city called Hyderabad, India when I met a woman who was homeless and apparently had no hope. It quickly dawned on me that I have a mission to…