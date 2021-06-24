



Local funding central to Nigeria eliminating malaria — Stakeholders

THE consensus of stakeholders is that local funding remains central to Nigeria’s ability to stem deaths arising from malaria and ensure that the disease is eliminated in the country in the years to come. Oyo State Coordinator, Presidential Malaria Initiative for States, Dr Esther Ayandipo, speaking at a one-day meeting to pretext advocacy material on […]

