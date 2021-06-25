



2021 hajj: C/River completes refund of intending pilgrims

THE Cross River Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has refunded all 2021 intending pilgrims who made deposits to the board prior to the 2021 hajj. The chairman of the board, Alhaji Rabilu Abdullahi Maimaje, who made the announcement in a statement posted on Hajjreporters, said this was in compliance with the directive of the state governor, […]

