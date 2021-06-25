



8.7 million people need immediate help in North-East ― UN

A delegation of the United Nations and international donors has said that 8.7 million people in the North-East need immediate assistance as insurgency continues to ravage the region. The delegation also revealed that 3.2 million individuals were displaced by the insurgency in the region, with 4.4 million food-insecure people at crisis and emergency levels and […]

