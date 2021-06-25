



Court slates July 21 to hear suit seeking Buhari’s sack from office

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed July 21, 2021, to hear a suit filed against President Muhammadu Buhari by a former Presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, seeking an order of the court declaring the Presidential seat vacant. The date has been communicated to parties in the suit through hearing notices served […]

