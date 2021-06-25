Ethiopian Airlines Group starts flight operations with fully vaccinated crew

Ethiopian Airlines Group starts

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest carrier, has started operating flights with fully vaccinated crew against COVID-19 to keep travellers safe in light of the pandemic. The Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam said “We are pleased to operate flights with fully vaccinated crew – a significant step in protecting our employees’ and customers’ health […]

