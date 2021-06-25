Family recalls representatives from board of family estate

Efunroye Tinubu Estate, Adamakin Limited

The Sobowale family, an arm of the late Efunroye Tinubu family has recalled its representatives from a Board of Trustees which it shares with another arm of the family; the Lumosa family, in the administration of the Efunroye Tinubu estate. The family in a meeting it held on Saturday at Tinubu’s compound, Ojokodo, Abeokuta, Ogun […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

