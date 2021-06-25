Tribune Online
Insecurity: Oyo LG Chair donates motorcycles to vigilante corps, hunters
Chairman of Oorelope Local Government, Hon. Akeem Adepoju Raheem, on Friday, presented five new Bajaj Motorcycles to the vigilante corps and local hunters in the council. He urged them to redouble their operational tactics in a bid to achieve the desired goals of securing the council, advising that the motorcycles were not personal properties, but […]
Insecurity: Oyo LG Chair donates motorcycles to vigilante corps, hunters
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune