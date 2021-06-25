



Tribune Online

Niger govt reintroduces animal taxation to curtail banditry

Niger State government has said it has concluded plans to reintroduce animal tax system as a way of ascertaining the actual number of nomads in an effort to checkmating the illegal activities of cow rustling, banditry activities and other forms of crime across the state. The State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello stated this during […]

Niger govt reintroduces animal taxation to curtail banditry

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune