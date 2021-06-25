Nigeria is poor, only option is to borrow ― Senate President

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, apprised President Muhammadu Buhari of the activities lined up by the National Assembly, saying after the meeting that Nigeria is a poor nation that has no option but to borrow to fund infrastructure.

Fielding questions from correspondents after the meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja, he, however, assured that the legislature would not be frivolous in granting Executive requests for loans.

According to him, such requests would be subjected to thorough scrutiny to be sure that they are necessary and when approved, the use of the loan would be monitored through oversight.

Lawan pointed out that there are outstanding issues requiring the…