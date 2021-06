Tribune Online

Sanwo-Olu mourns ex-NBA President, Babatunde Benson

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson (SAN). Chief Benson, a renowned lawyer and Asiwaju of Ikorodu, died on Thursday at age 88. Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on […]

