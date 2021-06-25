



Tribune Online

Senate indicts Ministry of Niger Delta over sale of N90m worth of vehicles for N12.6m

Peeved by startling revelation over the sale of official vehicles belonging to the Ministry of Niger Delta at prices it viewed as ridiculous, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts has indicted the Ministry. According to the investigation of the Senate Committee, six vehicles with a market value of N90m were sold by the Ministry officials […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune