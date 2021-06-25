



Women are more vulnerable in all situations — Adenle Oluwole, founder SWINT foundation

Tunrayo Adenle-Oluwole, is a woman of many parts; she is a wife, mother, an entrepreneur, an advocate, sickle cell warrior and the founder of SWINT Foundation. With YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, she speaks about the plight of women living with sickle cell, the battle for a normal life and other issues. We just celebrated the world sickle […]

