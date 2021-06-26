



At Bowen’s 7th inaugural lecture, don makes case for applied research fund for healthcare

Professor Olakunte Abiola from College of Health Sciences, Bowen University, Iwo, has called on the Nigerian government and all concerned stakeholders in the health sector to encourage investment in applied research fund that has economic and health values for the nation. Abiola, a Professor of Chemical Pathology and Molecular Neuroscience, made the remark recently while […]

