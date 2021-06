Tribune Online

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 29 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of infections in the country to 167, 430, as of June 25. The NCDC disclosed this on its website on Saturday. It said that the 29 additional coronavirus infections and one additional COVID-19 related death were […]

