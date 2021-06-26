Ekiti poly students kidnap colleague, collect N2.2m ransom

Operatives of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS) of the Ekiti State police command have arrested a fourteen-man gang of kidnappers over the abduction of a student of the Crown Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti. Tribune Online gathered that the student identified as Akiode Akinyemi was kidnapped in his hostel last week Saturday around 10am and was whisked away […]

