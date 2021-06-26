



I married another wife to curb my wife’s excesses, but she still fights, humiliates me —Man

Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Oja Oba, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the 22 year-old marriage between a man, David Adetula, and his wife, Remi Adetula, over quarrels and constant fight. David told the court that he did not enjoy his marriage for a day since he got married to his wife because their home […]

