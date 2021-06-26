I married another wife to curb my wife’s excesses, but she still fights, humiliates me —Man

By
Headliners
-
20


Tribune Online
I married another wife to curb my wife’s excesses, but she still fights, humiliates me —Man

wife turns to cheat, ccourt, family, cut me with knife court wife

Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Oja Oba, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the 22 year-old marriage between a man, David Adetula, and his wife, Remi Adetula, over quarrels and constant fight. David told the court that he did not enjoy his marriage for a day since he got married to his wife because their home […]

I married another wife to curb my wife’s excesses, but she still fights, humiliates me —Man
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR