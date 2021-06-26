



Tribune Online

Nigeria Idol: Contestants’ outstanding performances of reggae, pop music heat up competition

The remaining four contestants on the popular Nigerian Idol, a show proudly sponsored by Bigi Drinks, have demonstrated that the display of exceptional talent is their only ticket to the next rounds and ultimately, the prize, as they thrilled viewers with songs from the reggae and pop music genres. This week’s episode started with a […]

Nigeria Idol: Contestants’ outstanding performances of reggae, pop music heat up competition

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune