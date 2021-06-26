



Police, Amotekun, hunters at alert as gunmen demand N20m from Osun community

Residents Ofatedo community in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State now live in fear following a letter reportedly in circulation demanding N20 million or else they will be attacked. The news of the letter has spread round the state causing fear. It was said to be directed to residents of Olofa way, Ofatedo community […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune