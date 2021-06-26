



Police arrest four suspected kidnappers, recover N230,000, other exhibits in Niger

Police have announced the arrest of three suspects over allegation of conspiracy and kidnapping, recovering about N230,000 and other exhibits from them in Niger State. Police operatives attached to Tudun-Wada Division of the State Police Command arrested three suspects namely Danjuma Mohammed, aged 22yrs, Mohammed Yasin, aged 20yrs and one Mohammed Usman, aged 25yrs, stressing […]

