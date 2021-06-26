Speakers visit Gov Okowa, commend him for entrenching tenets of democracy

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has commended the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for entrenching the tenets of democracy in the state which is translating into massive development.

The Chairman of the Conference, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman made the commendation when he led executives and members to a courtesy call to the Governor at the Delta State Government House, Asaba on Friday.

The Chairman explained that the infrastructural development they have seen since their arrival in Asaba and the mutual cooperation existing between the executive and legislative arms in the State speak volume on how Governor Okowa is merging resources with passion to…