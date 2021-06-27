



Again, OAuGF indicts NPA over massive financial infractions in 2018

The Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF) has again indicted the Management of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) of massive financial infractions uncovered in its 2018 financial statement. The infractions running to several billions of Naira were contained in the comments of the Auditor General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu, on the […]

