Delay in passage of Electoral Act implications for Anambra, Ekiti, Osun gov elections

Having thrice failed to fulfill its promise of delivering an effective Electoral Act to Nigerians, the National Assembly now has days to provide the bill. IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI examines how the delay in the passage of the Act may affect upcoming elections and the Nigeria’s democracy. Barring any last-minute change in plans by the Independent National […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune