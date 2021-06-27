



Tribune Online

FG must stop kidnapping of school pupils ―First female SAN

A former international president of the Zonta International Club, Mrs Folake Solanke, on Sunday charged the Federal Government to adopt all necessary measures to stop the abduction of school children in Nigeria. She emphasised that government at all levels should strive to create a safer learning environment for students from primary to university level, saying […]

