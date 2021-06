Tribune Online

Raising and reproducing leaders (III)

We have been discussing raising and reproducing leaders. Leaders will not emerge if there is no deliberate process put in place. Pre-conditions to reproducing leaders: 1) The main leader must create an enabling environment for leaders to grow, be groomed and produced. The main leader must create an environment where there is trust. There must […]

Raising and reproducing leaders (III)

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune